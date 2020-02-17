Rutgers medical school faces age discrimination lawsuit

Pathology professor Norman Ende, MD, filed an age discrimination lawsuit Feb. 7 against Newark-based Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, according to The Courier News.

Dr. Ende, 95, alleges he was forced to take unnecessary medical leave. Central to the lawsuit is a Jan. 6 incident in which Dr. Ende collapsed at the school due to dehydration. The lawsuit cites physician notes that clear Dr. Ende for work with modification to his medicine, according to the report.

Rutgers claims there were multiple incidents of concern and seeks to move the case to a federal court, according to The Courier News.

Read the full story here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Ex-Mississippi hospital manager on trial for potential Medicare fraud

Hospital chain CEO takes the fifth amid accusations of mismanagement

Tennessee hospital to pay $4.1M to resolve false claims allegations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.