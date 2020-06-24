Augusta University Medical Center to pay $2.6M to settle false claims charges

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center has agreed to pay $2.6 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The government alleged that the medical center violated the False Claims Act by billing for a procedure that was not covered by the government-funded insurance programs.

In particular, the government investigation was looking into the medical center's billing practices for a medically unnecessary procedure referred to as a Collis-Belsey for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Prosecutors commended the medical center's cooperation with the investigation.

"From the outset, AUMC was cooperative with the government’s investigation and took proactive remedial steps," said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

