9 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits and settlements were reported in the past month, beginning with the most recent.

1. Montana health system sued over oncologist's sudden absence

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 13 against St. Peter's Health in Helena, Mont., claims patients of Tom Weiner, MD, an oncologist at the hospital, weren't notified before his unexplained absence in late October, resulting in gaps in their care.

2. Ohio hospital files antitrust suit against ProMedica

McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, filed an antitrust lawsuit in an attempt to stop Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from terminating St. Luke's from its insurance network.

3. San Antonio microhospital sued for alleged overbilling

A former patient sued Baptist Emergency Hospital in San Antonio and its owner for allegedly fraudulently overcharging for lab work to generate higher reimbursements.

4. Mayo Clinic sued over former employee wrongfully viewing 1,600 patients' medical records

A group of patients whose medical records were inappropriately accessed by a former Mayo Clinic employee are moving to file a class-action lawsuit against the Rochester, Minn.-based health system for failing to safeguard their data.

5. California health system pays $31.5M to settle drug overbilling case

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based Memorial Health Services agreed to pay $31.5 million for overcharging California's Medicaid program for prescription drugs.

6. Patient sues Loma Linda University Medical Center after tussle with security officers

A patient is suing Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center over a 2018 incident in which several hospital security guards allegedly tackled the man to the floor and rendered him unconscious.

7. Judge dismisses legal challenge of New York hospital's $480M expansion

New York Supreme Court Justice Bernadette Clark dismissed a lawsuit against Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System over its $480 million expansion project.

8. Surgeon sues Cincinnati Children's, alleges retaliation for reporting peer's practices

A surgeon at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is suing the hospital for alleged retaliation.

9. Hospitals denied full court review in lawsuit over 340B cuts

Hospitals suing HHS over a policy that will cut Medicare outpatient drug payments by nearly 30 percent at 340B hospitals failed to persuade a full appeals court to rehear the case.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Healthcare exec pleads guilty to part in $1.2B Medicare fraud scheme

Ex-employee sentenced for defrauding Georgia hospital to buy 93 guns

Kaiser pays $6.4M to settle false claims allegations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.