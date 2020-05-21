9 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a New Mexico hospital settling a discrimination lawsuit to a Chicago hospital sued over a medical records privacy breach, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Court revives patient's lawsuit against Indiana hospital for medical record snooping, HIPAA violation

An Indiana Court of Appeals reinstated a patient's claim that Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health System is vicariously liable for the actions of an employee who viewed the patient's medical records and wrongfully shared the information.

2. New Mexico hospital settles former employee's discrimination claim

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, N.M., agreed to pay a former employee $98,000 to settle a disability discrimination and retaliation lawsuit.

3. OptumRx hit with independent pharmacy class-action suit

More than 50 independent pharmacies filed a class-action lawsuit against OptumRx, alleging the major pharmacy benefit manager failed to adhere to pharmacy claims reimbursement laws.

4. Terminated MedStar worker sues, claims action linked to criticism of hospital safety

A former employee of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the health system, claiming she was fired for tweeting that one of its hospitals failed to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19 symptom screening and social distancing.

5. NCH Healthcare drops lawsuit against Leapfrog over 'D' grade

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System plans to drop its lawsuit against the Leapfrog Group.

6. Seattle physician, clinics settle false billing allegations

A physician and clinic owner in Seattle reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to resolve an investigation into alleged False Claims Act violations.

7. Healthcare providers sue Michigan governor over nonessential care ban

Three healthcare organizations and a patient filed a lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, seeking to end the emergency order in the state which has prohibited medical services deemed nonessential.

8. BCBS of Texas ordered to pay 2 hospitals $108M

A court ordered Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to pay more than $108 million in damages and attorney fees to two closed rural Texas hospitals.

9. Lurie Children's sued for medical records privacy breach

The mother of a former patient of Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the hospital over a medical records privacy breach.

