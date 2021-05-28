8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From seven insurers suing CVS Health for allegedly inflating drug prices to a lawsuit claiming that Apple holds a monopoly over heart rate analysis, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Maine hospital loses legal challenge against employee fired over media policy

A federal court ruled against Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital in a case involving a former employee who was fired for writing to a local newspaper about a labor dispute.

2. 4 hospitals sue HHS seeking to invalidate Medicare supplemental pay ruling

Four hospitals, including Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, are suing HHS, hoping to invalidate a CMS ruling that they say hinders their ability to contest the amount of disproportionate share hospital payments they receive.

3. Lawsuit claims Apple holds monopoly over heart rate analysis in Apple Watch

AliveCor, which brings electrocardiogram technology to wearables, is suing Apple for allegedly copying AliveCor's idea for a heart rate analyzer function for the Apple Watch and cornering the market, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on May 26.

4. Insurer says policy doesn't cover Carilion's $150M in COVID-19 losses, asks court to toss suit

American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against it by Carilion Clinic related to whether the insurer would cover the health system's losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Judge allows more workers to join class-action suit against U of Iowa Hospitals

A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit alleging Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics failed to pay wages and overtime in a timely manner should have class-action status for two more groups.

6. Illinois hospital gets new trial in $20M Humana dispute

Palos Community Hospital will get a new trial in a lawsuit accusing Humana of underpaying the Palos Heights, Ill.-based hospital.

7. Insurers accuse CVS of overcharging for generic drugs

Multiple health insurers filed a lawsuit against CVS Health on May 21, accusing the company of upcharging for prescription drugs by submitting claims at "artificially inflated prices."

8. Missouri Medicaid supporters file lawsuit after governor abandons plans for expansion

Three Missouri plaintiffs filed a lawsuit Thursday to enforce Medicaid expansion in the state.