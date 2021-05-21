Missouri Medicaid supporters file lawsuit after governor drops plans for expansion

Three Missouri plaintiffs filed a lawsuit Thursday to enforce Medicaid expansion in the state, according to a May 20 statement from The Fairness Project.

The lawsuit comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced May 13 he was dropping Medicaid expansion plans because the ballot initiative failed to include a funding plan.

"The voter-approved law requires Missouri to provide healthcare starting July 1 of this year, but Gov. Mike Parson recently announced he would attempt to ignore the constitutional requirement," the news release said.

The Fairness Project campaigned with Missouri organizations to pass a Medicaid expansion ballot measure last year. The organization's executive director, Jonathan Schleifer, said the governor's actions are "the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum who can't get his way."

"In this country, the outcome of elections still matter, and we have great faith that the courts in Missouri will uphold the state's constitution and stand up for that bedrock principle," Mr. Schleifer said.

The expansion would provide 275,000 residents with healthcare coverage.

All three plaintiffs are eligible for coverage under the expansion, the press release said.