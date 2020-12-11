8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Pennsylvania federal court blocking the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to a hospital merger to an Ohio system asking a federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Court rejects FTC bid to block 17-hospital merger in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania federal court on Dec. 8 rejected the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to a merger between Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network. The FTC filed a motion Dec. 9 asking the court to halt the transaction while it appeals the ruling.

2. California system alleges Kaiser tried to monopolize health insurance market

An appeals court reinstated claims by a California health system that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan tried to monopolize the health insurance market in Solano County, Calif.

3. ProMedica asks court to toss antitrust lawsuit

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica asked a federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit that McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, filed against it in November.

4. Supreme Court upholds Arkansas law regulating PBMs

The Supreme Court on Dec. 10 voted 8-0 to uphold an Arkansas statute regulating the reimbursement rates pharmacy benefit managers must pay to pharmacies.

5. St. Peter's Health asks court to dismiss lawsuit over oncologist's removal

Officials from Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and CEO Wade Johnson filed a motion Dec. 8 to dismiss a class-action lawsuit against the health system that claims patients of Tom Weiner, MD, an oncologist at the hospital, weren't notified of his sudden dismissal and were left unassigned to a new physician.

6. North Carolina health system settles with blind patient over billing accessibility issue

Rocky Mount, N.C.-based Nash UNC Health Care settled a lawsuit filed by a blind patient who did not receive his medical bills in Braille and therefore was not aware how much he owed the health system.

7. BCBS insurers' $2.7B antitrust settlement gets preliminary approval

A U.S. district judge gave preliminary approval for a $2.7 billion settlement from Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers. The settlement is for an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the companies of conspiring to divide markets and avoid directly competing with each other.

8. Kalispell Regional establishes $4.2M data breach settlement fund

Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare created a multimillion-dollar settlement fund for patients whose personal information was compromised in a data breach in 2019.

