Kalispell Regional establishes $4.2M data breach settlement fund: 4 details

Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare created a multimillion-dollar settlement fund for patients whose personal information was compromised in a data breach in 2019.

Four details:

1. Patients filed a class-action lawsuit against Kalispell Regional in November 2019 over a phishing attack that exposed personal health information for around 130,000 patients in October 2019, according to a report in the Daily Inter Lake. The breach included patient names, birth dates, medical history and health insurance information.

2. Kalispell Regional will establish a $4.2 million settlement fund and can be used to reimburse patients for out-of-pocket losses, attested time and identification restoration services related to the breach, among other benefits.

3. The health system denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

4. The settlement is awaiting final approval from the courts, which is expected in January 2021.

