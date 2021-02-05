8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a federal court ordering a for-profit hospital operator to pay $10 million in damages to two cardiologists to a New Mexico indigenous tribe suing HHS over its move to close a hospital on tribal land, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Vermont ACO sued over payroll data

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan sued OneCare Vermont on behalf of the state auditor after the ACO refused to provide payroll data from 2019 and 2020 for review.

2. Tenet must pay whistleblowing cardiologists $10M, court rules

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare must pay two cardiologists who filed a False Claims Act lawsuit $10 million and reinstate their medical staff privileges for one year, a Michigan federal court ruled Feb. 1.

3. McKinsey reaches $573M settlement with 47 states for role in opioid epidemic

New York City-based consulting firm McKinsey on Feb. 4 agreed to pay $573 million to settle investigations into counsel it provided to Purdue Pharma and other opioid drugmakers.

4. 3 nurses sue Pennsylvania hospitals over alleged 'no-poach' deal

Three registered nurses sued Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital, alleging the Pennsylvania hospitals had a secret "no-poach agreement" that suppressed healthcare wages in the region.

5. HHS sued over move to close New Mexico hospital

A New Mexico indigenous tribe is suing HHS and the Indian Health Service, claiming the federal government illegally moved to close a hospital on tribal land and convert it into an urgent care clinic.

6. Former Ohio hospital researcher sentenced for stealing trade secrets

A former medical researcher at Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Research Institute was sentenced Feb. 1 to 30 months in prison for conspiring to steal trade secrets concerning the identification and treatment of pediatric medical conditions.

7. Florida woman agrees to settle charges in $400M healthcare fraud case

A Florida businesswoman agreed to settle criminal and civil charges from an alleged scheme involving the submission of more than $400 million in false claims to Medicare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA.

8. Judge dismisses lawsuit over removal of Montana oncologist

A judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit brought by patients against Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and its CEO Wade Johnson, saying the claims must first be filed with the state's medical legal panel.

