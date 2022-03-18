7 recent hospital lawsuits

From a health system defeating an antitrust lawsuit to a defunct Arkansas hospital sued for allegedly failing to protect patient information, here are the latest hospital lawsuits making headlines.

1. Arkansas hospital sued after leaving behind patient records after closure

The Arkansas attorney general filed a lawsuit March 17 against a defunct hospital accusing it of failing to protect sensitive patient information after it closed.

2. Justice Department can join Methodist Le Bonheur fraud suit, court rules

A judge granted the Justice Department's request to intervene in a lawsuit accusing Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur of orchestrating a kickback scheme and submitting hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims.

3. Novant Health sued over $2K ER visitation fee

A patient filed a lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, accusing the health system of charging a hidden fee for emergency room visits.

4. Sutter Health defeats $411M class-action antitrust suit

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health defeated a $411 million class-action lawsuit alleging that it used its market power to negotiate restrictive contracts with major insurers and overcharge millions of premium-paying patients.

5. Logan Health sued after data breach exposed 174,761 patients' health information

A Montana resident filed a lawsuit March 11 against Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health Medical Center after a hacker gained access to 174,761 patients' protected health information. The resident claims Logan Health did not take sufficient action to prevent the theft of this information.

6. UMass Memorial faces employee wage lawsuit from Kronos attack

UMass Memorial Health employees filed a lawsuit against the Worcester, Mass.-based system, claiming they did not receive wages owed to them after hackers infiltrated the payroll system in December.

7. Hospital rescinding job offer over man's HIV status warrants jury trial, judge says

St. Joseph's/Candler Health System in Savannah, Ga., may have violated federal disability law by rescinding a job offer from a man with HIV, a federal judge ruled March 3.