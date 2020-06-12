7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From nurses suing a national hospital chain, alleging retaliatory firings, to a health insurer accusing dozens of generic drugmakers of fixing prices, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. DMC Sinai-Grace nurses sue Tenet, allege retaliatory firings

Four nurses and former employees of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit are suing their former employer and its parent company, alleging they were terminated after speaking out about inadequate staffing and patient care during the COVID-19 patient surge.

2. Cigna sues dozens of drugmakers in alleged price-fixing scheme

Cigna, one of the country's largest health insurers, filed a lawsuit accusing dozens of generic drugmakers of breaking national and state antitrust laws by fixing prices.

3. States sue 26 generic drugmakers, accused of fixing prices since 2016

All 50 states filed a lawsuit June 10 accusing 26 drugmakers and 10 individuals of a conspiracy to fix prices of generic drugs.

4. Patients sue UK HealthCare over debt collection practices

Five patients filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare and the Kentucky Department of Revenue, alleging their debt collection practices violate patients' rights to due process.

5. West Virginia sues Walgreens, Rite Aid, claims they flooded state with opioids

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed two lawsuits against Walgreens and Rite Aid, claiming they failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of controlled substances and ordered excessive amounts of opioids to their pharmacies in the state.

6. Judge rules AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws in Humira patent case

A federal judge ruled that AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws by settling patent lawsuits regarding its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.

7. Walgreens failed to properly pay call center workers, suit claims

Walgreens failed to properly compensate call center staff for hours worked and overtime pay, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois.

