6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Texas hospital settling a False Claims Act case to litigation over vaccination mandates, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Texas hospital will pay $18.2M to settle false claims case

Flower Mound (Texas) Hospital agreed to pay $18.2 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims to government payers that resulted from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law

2. HHS appeals nationwide halt to healthcare worker vaccine rule

HHS is appealing a federal court's decision to temporarily block the start of its vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.

3. Supreme Court justices baffled by Medicare payment rule

Several justices on the Supreme Court seemed reluctant Nov. 29 to reinstate changes HHS made to how Medicare payments are calculated for hospitals that serve a disproportionate number of low-income patients.

4. New York City hospitals to pay $71.5M over physician sex abuse scandal

Two hospitals in New York City — Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — will pay $71.5 million to 79 patients who reported they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist.

5. Tennessee health system sues state Medicaid program over alleged underpayments

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is suing the state's Medicaid program, TennCare, over claims that the program is choosing to give profits to insurers over health systems.

6. Vaccination mandate blocked for federal contractors in 3 states

A federal court halted President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal government contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.