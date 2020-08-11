3 California hospital management company execs face criminal charges

Three executives of the ousted management company that ran Tulare (Calif.) Regional Medical Center were indicted Aug. 11 on a combined 80 felony and misdemeanor criminal charges, according The Visalia Times Delta.

The executives were from Healthcare Conglomerate Associates, a Tulare-based company that oversaw the California hospital for three years, before a judge ruled in 2018 that the hospital could sever ties with the conglomerate as part of the hospital's bankruptcy filing, according to the report.



Healthcare Conglomerate Associates CEO Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi, MD, CFO Alan Germany and attorney Bruce Green, were named in the indictment.

The executives are charged with suspicion of embezzlement, conspiracy, money-laundering, grand theft and campaign finance violations, according to the report.

The Tulare County district attorney filed the indictment.

The Tulare district attorney's office launched a probe into the medical center and the hospital operator in 2017 after receiving several complaints about the management of the California hospital.

In late 2018, FBI agents and the Tulare County district attorney's office seized several electronic devices and documents during a raid of Dr. Benzeevi's home. Investigators sought a warrant to search the home of Dr. Benzeevi for documents and information related to Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.

