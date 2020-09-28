2 arrested in connection to shooting outside Minnesota hospital

Police have arrested two people in connection to the Sept. 14 shooting of a physician at Edina, Minn.-based M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, reports CBS affiliate WCCO-TV.

A 33-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were arrested Sept. 28 at a hotel in Bloomington, Minn., according to city officials. Police said they located a vehicle involved in the shooting at the hotel, reports NBC affiliate KARE 11. The suspects have not yet been formally charged.

The physician was shot in his head in a parking ramp at the hospital Sept. 14 in what police believe was an attempted robbery. The 45-year-old physician survived the shooting and was discharged from the hospital within a few hours.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

West Virginia hospital settles whistleblower suit for $50M

UnitedHealth accused of illegally deflating reimbursements

Florida physician pleads guilty to submitting $20M in fraudulent claims

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.