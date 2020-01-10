17 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a for-profit hospital operator settling a securities fraud case to a Wisconsin health system paying $10 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Feds accuse Indianapolis health system of Medicare billing fraud

The Department of Justice filed a complaint against Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, alleging the health system violated Stark Law and submitted false claims to Medicare.

2. Trinity Health not responsible for ex-Mount Carmel physician's legal fees, judge says

A federal judge ruled that Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is not required to cover legal costs for William Husel, DO, the former physician charged with 25 counts of murder.

3. CHS reaches $53M deal in class-action stock drop lawsuit

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems agreed to pay $53 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by pension funds and shareholders.

4. Public charge rule blocked by New York federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Jan. 8 blocked the Trump administration from implementing its "public charge" rule, which would force immigrants to choose between green cards and the use of public benefits like Medicaid.

5. Former nurses sue Mount Carmel, defend physician charged with murder

Ten former employees are suing Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, claiming they were wrongfully terminated after an investigation revealed 35 intensive care unit patients received "excessive and potentially fatal" painkiller doses between 2015 and 2018.

6. Wisconsin health system will pay $10M to settle whistleblower case

Agnesian HealthCare, a three-hospital system based in Fond du Lac, Wis., and its affiliated physician group agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that Agnesian paid kickbacks to physicians in exchange for patient referrals.

7. Former Iowa medical center director sues, claims hospital permitted gender discrimination

A former radiology director at Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center sued the hospital, alleging Mercy permitted gender discrimination and unequal pay.

8. 2 San Diego physicians pay $949K to settle billing fraud allegations

Two physicians specializing in ophthalmology recently paid the federal government nearly $949,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act.

9. HCA is exaggerating subpoena compliance burden, CNN says

CNN is arguing that Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is exaggerating the burden of compliance with a subpoena the media company issued seeking information on a former HCA executive.

10. Bristol-Myers, Sanofi sue Hawaii, accused of violating their free speech

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi, two of the world's largest drugmakers, filed a lawsuit Jan. 7 against Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, claiming she violated their First Amendment rights.

11. Another family joins mold-related class-action suit against Seattle Children's

A family is joining a class-action lawsuit against Seattle Children's hospital as their 5-month-old daughter battles for her life after falling ill from Aspergillus mold during surgery at the facility.

12. BCBS of Montana accused of providing kickbacks to municipal leaders

Businesses in Montana sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana to recoup fees the insurer allegedly kicked back to municipal leaders as a marketing incentive.

13. Georgia high court stalls Augusta University Health's 100-bed county hospital

Augusta (Ga.) University Health's plan to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County (Ga.) was delayed again after the Georgia Supreme Court sent a case attempting to stop construction back to a lower court.

14. Allergan settles pay-for-delay lawsuit for $300M

Allergan agreed to pay $300 million to settle a lawsuit claiming two of its subsidiaries, Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals, partnered in a pay-for-delay deal that violated antitrust laws.

15. Family of incapacitated Hacienda patient who gave birth sues physicians

The family of an incapacitated woman who was raped and gave birth at Phoenix-based Hacienda Healthcare in December 2018 is suing her physicians, their employers and the state of Arizona.

16. Teva settles whistleblower lawsuit for $54M

Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed Jan. 6 to pay $54 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the drugmaker illegally paid physicians to boost prescriptions for two of its drugs.

17. Lawsuit accuses Pfizer of concealing cancer-causing chemical in Zantac

A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed Jan. 2 accusing Pfizer of hiding the fact that Zantac, which it made from 2000 to 2006, contains a carcinogen.

