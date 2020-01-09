Trinity Health not responsible for ex-Mount Carmel physician's legal fees, judge says

A federal judge ruled that Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is not required to cover legal costs for William Husel, DO, the former Mount Carmel physician charged with 25 counts of murder, reports CBS affiliate WBNS.

Dr. Husel will go on trial in June for allegedly giving excessive painkiller doses to 35 intensive care patients at Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System between 2015 and 2018

Last August, Dr. Husel's lawyers sued Trinity Health — which owns Mount Carmel —alleging that Trinity's insurance policy should cover his legal fees since the allegations occurred while Dr. Husel was employed by the system. Trinity Health argued that Dr. Husel's actions stepped outside his scope of employment and, therefore, should not be covered.

The judge sided with Trinity Health, ruling that the insurance policy does not cover legal defense fees for a criminal case.

"We are pleased with the court's ruling denying Dr. Husel's request," Mount Carmel said in a statement to WBNS. "As always, Mount Carmel will continue focusing on caring for our patients."

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

CHS reaches $53M deal in class-action stock drop lawsuit

Wisconsin health system will pay $10M to settle whistleblower case

Dignity Health's $100M ERISA class-action settlement was largest of 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.