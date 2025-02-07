14 attorneys general sue over DOGE personal information access

Attorneys general across 14 states have shared plans to file a lawsuit over the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency's access to payment systems that contain Americans' "sensitive personal information."

Leaders filing the lawsuit include attorneys general in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the New York State Attorney General.

"In the past week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given Elon Musk access to Americans’ personal private information, state bank account data, and other information that is some of our country’s most sensitive data," New York Attorney General Letitia James, said in the release.

Mr. Musk's DOGE team requested access to CMS systems, which manage more than $1 trillion in annual payments, in early February. The request is part of a plan led by Mr. Musk to cut federal spending by $1 trillion, with Medicaid cuts likely.

Ms. James said that the level of access for unauthorized people is not legal and unacceptable.

"DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on – payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs," she said.





