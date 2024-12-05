10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a judge dismissing a class-action lawsuit against CommonSpirit to a former employee suing Lurie Children's for alleged retaliation, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal developments that Becker's has reported since Nov. 25:

1. State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health agreed to pay $1.8 million in a proposed settlement following a lawsuit alleging the health system used tracking software to share private patient information with tech companies for marketing purposes.

2. An Ohio economic development organization dropped a lawsuit against defunct health IT company Olive AI.

3. The Regents of the University of California, the governing board that oversees the University of California system, reached a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging medical battery and negligence that was brought forth by a patient's family after the patient was injected mistakenly with a chemical substance instead of local anesthesia.

4. A federal judge dismissed a class-action data breach lawsuit against Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health over a 2022 cyberattack.

5. Healthcare staffing companies in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania will pay 341 employees more than $2.4 million in back wages and liquidated damages. In a lawsuit, the Labor Department accused Malden, Mass.-based Gate Solution Systems, under the supervision of Healthcare Services Group in Bensalem, Pa., of misclassifying employees at various healthcare facilities as independent contractors.

6. For the first time, the Supreme Court heard arguments about whether states can ban gender-affirming care for youths.

7. As several pharmaceutical companies challenge their role in the 340B drug pricing program, Bristol Myers Squibb filed a lawsuit Nov. 26 against the HHS agency that oversees the federal program.

8. A former pharmacy technician at Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital filed a lawsuit accusing the hospital of firing her in retaliation for reporting unsafe medication compounding practices.

9. A civil trial commenced to determine whether Seattle Children's racially discriminated against the former medical director of one of its clinic

10. The former chief of cardiology at Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) Hospital accused the hospital of firing him for reporting alleged unnecessary surgeries.