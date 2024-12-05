Judge dismisses CommonSpirit data breach lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a class-action data breach lawsuit against Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health over a 2022 cyberattack.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2023 by plaintiff Bonnie Maser in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleged that CommonSpirit Health failed to adequately protect the medical and personal information of more than 623,000 individuals affected by the breach. The cyberattack targeted the health system, which operates over 140 hospitals, in October 2022.

Ms. Maser claimed that the breach led to over $3,000 in fraudulent charges to her credit union account, causing her to lose her housing and experience a significant drop in her credit score. However, on Dec. 3, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Prose dismissed the case, citing lack of standing, according to court documents obtained by Becker's.