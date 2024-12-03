Supreme Court to consider gender-affirming care

For the first time, the Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether states can ban gender-affirming care for youths.

The case revolves around a Tennessee law that bars transgender minors from using puberty blockers and hormones. In June 2023, a federal judge stopped the state's ban on these medications and allowed the ban on gender-affirming surgery for minors, according to The Hill. An appeals court then ruled about a month later to allow both bans to continue.

On Dec. 4, the Supreme Court will begin to hear arguments from the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the parents and teens, and the counsel for Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti. A high number of briefs — 80 — have been filed on both sides, The Hill reported.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and about a dozen other medical groups have filed in support of the plaintiffs, while more than 20 states have filed briefs to support upholding Tennessee's ban.

The court's ruling could affect any of the more than 100,000 transgender youths in Tennessee or any of the 23 other states with bans on gender-affirming care, according to The Washington Post.