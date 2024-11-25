Former Trinity cardiology chief says he was fired for raising concerns: Lawsuit

The former chief of cardiology at Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) Hospital accused the hospital of firing him for reporting alleged unnecessary surgeries, according to court documents.

Daniel West, MD, worked as a cardiologist for Trinity Health Medical Group for 35 years, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 19. Dr. West was suspended "without due process and in violation of multiple policies" in late October, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges:

After reporting concerns about another cardiologist, David Dirk Bonnema, MD, Dr. West was suspended in June on the grounds of a behavior issue.





In July, Dr. West and all other Trinity cardiologists in Muskegon signed and submitted a letter outlining concerns about Dr. Bonnema. The letter was sent to Michigan's attorney general's office and to Trinity administrators.





On Aug. 2, the organization revoked his positions as chief of cardiology and lead partner of the cardiology practice. Dr. West was placed on a "final written warning" status. He returned to work Aug. 5.





On Oct. 28, Muskegon Hospital fired Dr. West without cause.

Dr. West accused Trinity of firing him in retaliation and violating whistleblower protection laws.

Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital declined to address specific questions about the case, including whether it investigated Dr. West's claims or about Dr. Bonnema's employment status.

"While we are not able to comment on the specifics of active litigation, we will vigorously defend ourselves against any allegations which are inaccurate," the hospital said in a statement. "We remain dedicated in our efforts to uphold high standards and integrity in all aspects of our healing ministry. We will continue to ensure that our actions are in the best interest of the patients and community we serve."