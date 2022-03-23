10 physicians, healthcare CEO to pay $1.68M to settle kickback claims

Ten Texas physicians and a healthcare executive who operates a group of medical practices in Florida agreed to pay a total of $1.68 million to settle kickback allegations, according to a March 22 Justice Department news release.

According to prosecutors, the Texas physicians received thousands of dollars in pay from eight different management service organizations in exchange for ordering laboratory tests from Little River Healthcare, True Health Diagnostics and/or Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp.

Here are the physicians who reached monetary settlements:

Tamar Brionez, MD, agreed to pay $85,006

Gary Goff, MD, and his affiliated practices agreed to pay $454,088

John Hierholzer, MD, agreed to pay $24,850

Bruce Maniet, DO, agreed to pay $175,43

Huy Chi Nguyen, MD, agreed to pay $211,821

Dung Chi Nguyen, MD, agreed to pay $211,721

Rakesh Patel, DO, agreed to pay $174,539

Cuong Trinh, MD, agreed to pay $45,056

Randall Walker, MD, agreed to pay $60,898

Michael Whiteley, DO, agreed to pay $52,015

As part of the settlements, the 10 physicians agreed to cooperate in the investigations against other parties involved in the alleged scheme.

In addition to the physicians, Brett Markowitz, the founder and CEO of Florida Rejuvenation Holdings, which operates medical practices in Tampa, paid $185,000 to resolve allegations of accepting kickbacks from True Health. Prosecutors said True Health paid for each patient that physicians at the medical practices referred for clinical laboratory services.