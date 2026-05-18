1 injured in Indiana hospital shooting 

A patient with a gun was shot by an off-duty officer May 12 at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, Ind., ABC affiliate WLS reported May 13.

The Gary Police Department told Becker’s one man sustained a gunshot wound during a May 12 incident involving an off-duty officer at Methodist Northlake.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 11:55 p.m. May 12, police said in a May 13 statement shared with Becker’s. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gary-based Methodist Hospitals said a patient displayed a firearm around midnight in the waiting room of the Northlake campus emergency department and indicated intent to harm themselves or others.

“Our security staff responded swiftly and decisively to the situation,” a system spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “We commend our security team member for their quick actions in neutralizing the threat and helping ensure the safety of our patients and employees.”

The patient has since been transferred to another facility for continued care, and Methodist Hospitals is cooperating with local law enforcement amid the investigation.

Becker’s reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, which is conducting the investigation, and the Gary Police Department for clarification, but neither has confirmed whether the patient who displayed the firearm is the one who sustained the gunshot wound. Becker’s has also reached out to Methodist Hospitals and will update this story if more information becomes available.

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