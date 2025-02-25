1 dead in officer-involved HCA hospital shooting in Texas

HCA Houston Kingwood (Texas) remains fully operational as police investigate the fatal Feb. 24 shooting of a male suspect by a San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office deputy at the facility, spokespeople for the hospital and police confirmed to Becker's.

The shooting occurred about 8:55 p.m. at the 457-bed acute care hospital, where a 34-year-old man was admitted after being injured during his arrest on unspecified felony charges, Houston police said in a news release.

After undergoing a medical procedure, police said the man was returned to his hospital room and requested that the deputy with him loosen his leg restraints.

Police said the man, who was handcuffed with his hands in front of him at the time, "suddenly grabbed the deputy by the collar of his outer vest, initiating a violent struggle."

"The deputy attempted to break free and create distance, but the suspect got up and continued his assault. In response, the deputy struck the suspect multiple times with his baton while issuing verbal commands for the suspect to stop. The suspect, disregarding the deputy's commands, continued advancing and again grabbed the deputy by the collar of his outer vest," said police.

At one point, police said the man grabbed the deputy's firearm, at which point a struggle occurred over the weapon, "during which the deputy was able to regain control of his firearm and discharge several rounds, striking the suspect."

Hospital staff were unable to save the man, whose identification is pending verification by Harris County officials. The deputy was not injured.

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood shared the following statement with Becker's:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the patient's family for their loss. HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood remains fully operational following the incident that occurred overnight. Building access was temporarily limited while authorities confirmed the safety and security of everyone in the hospital, but there has been no disruption to patient care or hospital services. We are working closely with local authorities as they conduct their investigation and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our patients, staff and visitors."