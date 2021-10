Secaucus, N.J.-based Quest Diagnostics opened its 250,000-square-foot lab in Clifton, N.J., the company said Oct. 12.

The facility will serve more than 40 million people per year across seven states, with the capacity to perform more than 300,000 tests each day.

The lab features two automated lines for clinical testing, with the capacity to add a third.

Quest said the lab is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.