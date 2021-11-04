Lab test owner indicted in $100M fraudulent billing scheme

An Arkansas man who owned and managed several diagnostic testing laboratories was indicted in an alleged $100 million fraudulent billing scheme, the Justice Department said Nov. 3.

Prosecutors allege Billy Joe Taylor and his laboratory testing sites submitted claims for urine drug testing, COVID-19 testing and other clinical tests that were not medically necessary, not ordered by a medical provider or not provided as represented. Further, prosecutors allege Mr. Taylor also obtained medical information for Medicare beneficiaries and misused the information to continually submit claims to Medicare for tests that were not performed by the labs. The alleged scheme took place between February 2017 and May 2021.

Prosecutors claim that as a result of the scheme, the labs owned or managed by Mr. Taylor submitted $100 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare.

Mr. Taylor is charged with 16 counts of healthcare fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally-derived property.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 23.