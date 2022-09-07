Where health systems are spending their investment dollars

Here is a list of investments health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts since Aug. 17.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic joined a $123 million funding round for biotechnology company Senda Biosciences.





OSF Ventures, the investment arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, backed a $75 million funding round for artificial intelligence diagnostic company Digital Diagnostics.





St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare led a $6 million funding round for CuriMeta, a company creating a secure platform to share real-world data sets with life science companies.





Mayo Clinic is among the investors in a $7.3 million seed funding round for Olive Diagnostics, a company that makes an artificial intelligence-powered device that can be placed on toilets to analyze urine for conditions like kidney stones and heart failure.