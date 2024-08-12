Where Cleveland Clinic is piloting AI

Cleveland Clinic is gearing up for the integration of artificial intelligence across its operations, with a focus on both clinical and nonclinical applications.

Rohit Chandra, PhD, chief digital officer of the health system, told Becker's the organization has ongoing pilots in areas such as ambient listening for physician documentation, risk prediction for sepsis and coding automation.

"For these pilots, we are working with technology partners to develop and deploy these solutions," he said.

Dr. Chandra emphasized the importance of preparing for AI by carefully considering the associated risks. To ensure that AI projects are carried out ethically and safely, Cleveland Clinic has established a multidisciplinary team to oversee these initiatives.

"Part of being ready for AI is also thinking through risk," Dr. Chandra said. "That is why we have a multidisciplinary team that oversees AI projects to ensure they are being done ethically and safely. Moreover, we are engaging with front-line caregivers and operators to ensure that we are not just building technology, but are equally thoughtful about carrying the organization along the journey. This means thinking about our work patterns and ensuring that we build technology in service of improving that work."

Looking ahead, Cleveland Clinic sees significant long-term opportunities in AI, particularly in areas such as risk stratification of patients, optimization of care protocols, virtual models of patient care — especially for chronic conditions — and enhancing the patient experience through intelligent chatbots and co-pilots. Additionally, the health system is exploring the potential for back-office optimization using AI.

"We are optimistic about the future of AI in healthcare, particularly when it's thoughtfully and carefully deployed," Dr. Chandra said.