What is Intermountain investing in? 7 companies in its portfolio

Noah Schwartz -

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is a large health system with a sizable venture capital arm, the Intermountain Ventures Fund, to match. 

Here are the seven companies in Intermountain Ventures' portfolio:

 

  1. Circulation: Works to leverage ride-sharing technology for patients and providers

  2. Collective Medical: A tech-enabled care coordination company

  3. PierianDx: A diagnostics company that delivers DNA-based test results

  4. Redox: A healthcare application programming interface company

  5. Sera Prognostics: A women's health diagnostics company

  6. Syapse: A precision medicine data platform

  7. Zebra Medical Vision: Uses data and analytics to enhance the medical imaging industry

