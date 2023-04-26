What is Intermountain investing in? 7 companies in its portfolio

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is a large health system with a sizable venture capital arm, the Intermountain Ventures Fund, to match.
Here are the seven companies in Intermountain Ventures' portfolio:
- Circulation: Works to leverage ride-sharing technology for patients and providers
- Collective Medical: A tech-enabled care coordination company
- PierianDx: A diagnostics company that delivers DNA-based test results
- Redox: A healthcare application programming interface company
- Sera Prognostics: A women's health diagnostics company
- Syapse: A precision medicine data platform
- Zebra Medical Vision: Uses data and analytics to enhance the medical imaging industry