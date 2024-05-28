Utah system breaks ground on $50M innovation hub

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health has begun construction on a $50 million innovation facility.

The health system hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility May 24. The facility, to be named the James LeVoy Sorenson Center for Medical Innovation, is slated to open in 2026 and focus on research and medical device innovation, according to a May 24 news release from University of Utah Health.

Other features of the 60,000-square-foot facility will include advanced prototyping and clean room assembly labs for developing medical innovations, collaboration spaces, a clinical bio-tissue surgery suite where new medical technologies can be evaluated and refined, and startup incubator spaces.