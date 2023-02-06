UPMC, Senysdia complete AI cardiac health study

Cardiac remote monitoring company Sensydia completed its 225-person study of its artificial intelligence-powered cardiac performance system at Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health.

Senysdia's cardiac performance system utilizes biosensors to provide clinicians with remote measurement of ejection fraction, cardiac output, pulmonary pressure and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, according to a Feb. 6 Sensydia news release.

A previous Sensyida study at Los Angeles-based Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center contributed to the FDA clearance of Sensydia's ejection fraction algorithm.

"When we began this study at UPMC during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our original enrollment target for the study was 110 subjects, but we ended up doubling that after hearing positive feedback from the UPMC study staff," Sensydia President and CEO Anthony Arnold said. "This is Sensydia's fourth successful study and we will continue to collect data across multiple sites to improve the performance and utility of the artificial intelligence algorithms that power our breakthrough CPS platform."