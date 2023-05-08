UPMC chief technology officer proceeding cautiously on AI

Pittsburgh-based UPMC's chief technology officer, Chris Carmody, told Technical.ly on May 8 that the health system has been using artificial intelligence for a number of years and is currently proceeding cautiously with the technology.

Abridge, an AI-powered app that records conversations between patients and clinicians, was spun out of UPMC Enterprises, the system's innovation and venture capital arm.

Mr. Carmody said the health system is looking to use AI as a tool that can sort data and answer patient questions through chatbots.

"As we proceed, we do it very cautiously," Mr. Carmody told Technical.ly. "We make sure that our health plan members and our patients' data, their privacy and their data, is secure. And we test and validate any way we will use these types of technologies as we move forward. And that's how we've always done things at UPMC."