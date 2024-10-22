As health systems employ technology to improve outcomes, lower the cost of care and boost the patient and clinician experience, they have to sort through a variety of solutions.

Here are the top 20 emerging health IT solutions, according to a survey of 49 healthcare leaders by market intelligence firm KLAS Research released Oct. 21:

Improve outcomes

1. Redivus Health Code Blue

2. Care.ai Smart Patient Rooms

3. Navina

4. Abridge

5. Proscia Concentriq

Reduce cost of care

1. Verity Solutions Verisave

2. Buddi AI's Coding.AI

3. Simple Fractal

4. Nym Medical Coding Engine

5. SparkChange SparkActions

Improve patient experience

1. Vital ERAdvisor

2. Simple Interact Front Office Automation

3. Abridge

4. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare

5. CareSignal by Lightbeam Health Solutions

Improve clinician experience

1. Abridge

2. Redivus Health Code Blue

3. Suki Assistant

4. Navina

5. Regard