The 10 medical specialties with the highest share of remote patient monitoring claims

As remote patient monitoring among the top 10 CPT codes grew thirteenfold from 2019 to 2022, these medical specialties had the highest share of claims, according to a March 1 report from data company Definitive Healthcare.

1. Internal medicine: 28.7 percent

2. Cardiology: 21.3 percent

3. Family practice: 19.4 percent

4. Nurse: 5 percent

5. Nephrology: 4.1 percent

6. Pulmonary disease: 3.4 percent

7. Emergency medicine: 3.4 percent

8. Pain management: 2.9 percent

9. Endocrinology: 1.8 percent

10. Anesthesiology: 1.3 percent