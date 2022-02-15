St. Luke’s joins health system-venture capital innovation alliance

St. Luke’s University Health Network joined an innovation alliance for health systems, the  Allentown, Pa.-based system said in a Feb. 15 news release.

Three things to know:

  1. St. Luke’s joined the Health System Innovation Council, an alliance among health system investors and venture capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners.

  2. As a member of the alliance, St. Luke's will have access to Caduceus' deal flow and be able to collaborate with health systems and startups to develop innovative healthcare tools.

  3. Caduceus is seeking additional health systems to join the alliance.

