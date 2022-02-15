St. Luke’s joins health system-venture capital innovation alliance

Listen
St. Luke’s University Health Network joined an innovation alliance for health systems, the Allentown, Pa.-based system said in a Feb. 15 news release.
Three things to know:
- St. Luke’s joined the Health System Innovation Council, an alliance among health system investors and venture capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners.
- As a member of the alliance, St. Luke's will have access to Caduceus' deal flow and be able to collaborate with health systems and startups to develop innovative healthcare tools.
- Caduceus is seeking additional health systems to join the alliance.