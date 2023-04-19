Sentara, Rady Children's launch new AI-powered network

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare and San Diego-based Rady Children's Hospital have adopted new artificial intelligence-powered network tools through a partnership with Juniper Networks.

The new network aims to boost indoor location services and user engagement. Rady Children's chose Juniper after a two-year vendor review process, according to an April 19 Juniper news release.

Sentara implemented Juniper's routing platform, designed to boost connectivity between its hospitals, clinics and office locations.

"Juniper offers better coverage as well as improved roaming experiences for clinicians and staff," Rady Children's Chief Technology Officer Scott Voigts said in the release. "These AI-driven solutions also provide proactive alerting to ensure optimal uptime and reduce mean time to resolution, saving us both time and money, and they allow us to focus on delivering excellence in care."