Rice University gets $4M for healthcare AI, precision medicine training

Houston-based Rice University has been awarded a $4.16 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to train professionals in healthcare informatics and precision medicine.

The grant will focus on biomedical informatics and data science, including how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used in healthcare and biomedicine. The program is one of 18 nationwide.

"Our training program puts emphasis on quantitative methods and data science," program director Lydia Kavraki stated in an Aug. 22 university news release. "I cannot imagine dealing with biomedical problems in the future without strong foundations in computer science, statistics and data science.”

The funding will support eight PhD students and five postdoctoral fellows annually for five years.