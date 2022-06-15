ResMed to acquire German software firm in $1B deal

Cloud-powered medical device company ResMed has agreed to buy German healthcare software firm Medifox Dan for $1 billion.

ResMed, based in San Diego, said it will integrate Medifox Dan's capabilities into its out-of-hospital software-as-a-service business, expanding into such areas as outpatient therapy. ResMed currently offers digital health technology and devices to care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other chronic health conditions in the home.

"We are excited to welcome the Medifox Dan team to our global ResMed family: Our management cultures are highly aligned with a laser focus on lowering costs, improving outcomes, and changing the course of chronic disease management," said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell in a June 14 company news release.

The deal is expected to close by Dec. 31.