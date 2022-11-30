Philips launches AI informatics platform

Philips has introduced a new visualization workspace, which includes a cardiac MR suite with workflow and user interface, artificial intelligence-powered Alberta stroke program early CT (ASPECT) scoring, and enhanced CT liver analysis applications.

The new integrated workspace, Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace, aims to streamline radiology workflows and improve diagnostic confidence, according to a Nov. 28 press release from Philips.

Offering more than 70 clinical applications, the workspace reportedly includes enhanced liver analysis and artificial intelligence-powered scoring of early brain infarction noted on computed tomography scans for patients with ischemic stroke.

This will allow radiology, cardiology, pathology and oncology to securely unite data and images across the enterprises, enabling earlier and more definitive diagnosis.

Philips said the workspace also includes new applications such as: