Personalized healthcare, data privacy & 8 more consumer-led trends driving innovation in 2020

In the coming years, as organizations increasingly prioritize the consumer experience in their business plans, innovation will largely be driven by shifts in consumer preferences, according to Sara Deshpande, partner at Maven Ventures and a lecturer at the Stanford (Calif.) Graduate School of Business.

In a Forbes op-ed, Ms. Deshpande outlined 10 areas in which consumer preferences are evolving, and which are therefore rife with opportunities for innovation:

1. Family and home productivity

2. Next generation meat for meat-eaters

3. Personalized healthcare

4. Autonomous vehicles

5. Mindfulness culture

6. Changes in higher education and employment

7. Consumer privacy

8. Sharing digital experiences live

9. Cross-generation techies

10. Improving financial literacy and shifting financial habits

