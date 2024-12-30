Orlando Health hospital-at-home program treats 2,000th patient: 5 things to know

Orlando (Fla.) Health's Hospital Care at Home has served more than 2,000 patients in Central Florida since launching in February 2023.

Five things to know:

1. The program was the first in Central Florida to be approved for Medicare and Medicaid patients and recently began accepting participating commercial insurances.

2. Orlando Health admitted its 1,000th patient into the program in June.

3. To be eligible, a patient's home must be a safe environment located within the determined geographical catchment area in case emergency care is required.

4. Medical conditions that can be cared for safely in the home-based program include: cellulitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, urinary tract infection, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, gastroenteritis​, acute pancreatitis, multiple sclerosis flare-ups, sepsis and vasculitis.

5. Portable technology connects patients to Orlando Health's patient care hub for 24/7 remote monitoring and virtual care by nurses and providers. Patients receive daily in-person care from nurses, along with virtual provider and consultant visits. Mobile imaging, labs, dietary services and therapy are provided as ordered.