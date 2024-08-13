Ochsner Health's 3-to-1 ROI on remote patient monitoring

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has experienced a 3-to-1 return on investment from remote patient monitoring for value-based care patients, the American Medical Association reported.

The health system's successes include the expansion of its Connected Health program for cardiometabolic disease patients, where a physician-led team including health coaches and pharmacists analyze data from Bluetooth blood pressure cuffs and glucometers that is uploaded directly to the EHR, according to the Aug. 12 article.

"It creates dashboards," Sidney Raymond, MD, chief medical officer of Ochsner Health Network, said in the story. "We're then looking at that information that's coming in and it's actually signaling people what kind of intervention needs to happen."

Cardiologists, lipidologists and endocrinologists helped develop algorithms for the program to control blood pressure, lipid disorders and diabetes, according to the report. The average Ochsner Health patient in a risk-based contract using remote patient monitoring saved $2,200 annually by reaching blood pressure and blood sugar goals.