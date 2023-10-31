NYU Langone receives $9.8M to spur pediatric innovation

Naomi Diaz -

NYU Langone trustees Trudy Elbaum Gottesman and Robert Gottesman gave $9.8 million to the department of pediatrics at NYU Langone Health to help spur innovation in pediatric research. 

With the funding, according to an Oct. 30 news release, New York City-based NYU Langone aims to:

  • Stimulate innovation in pediatric research.

  • Support the growth of pediatric physician-scientists' careers.

  • Equip pediatric fellows for impactful professions.

  • Contribute to the enhancement of knowledge, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of childhood diseases.

