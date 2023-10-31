NYU Langone receives $9.8M to spur pediatric innovation

NYU Langone trustees Trudy Elbaum Gottesman and Robert Gottesman gave $9.8 million to the department of pediatrics at NYU Langone Health to help spur innovation in pediatric research.
With the funding, according to an Oct. 30 news release, New York City-based NYU Langone aims to:
- Stimulate innovation in pediatric research.
- Support the growth of pediatric physician-scientists' careers.
- Equip pediatric fellows for impactful professions.
- Contribute to the enhancement of knowledge, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of childhood diseases.