NRC Health debuts AI-powered tools

NRC Health, a data analytics and consulting firm, launched its first AI-enabled products and has acquired a firm that specializes in making rounding more efficient.

The tools are powered by NRC Health's private engine, Huey, which was the first AI engine and large language model to be trained on personalized data alone, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the company. Here are the debut products:

nGage: Captures patient and employee feedback in natural language

nQuire: Aggregates and summarizes feedback data

nVolve: Enables predictive conversations for patient and employee experience

nLighten: Creates narrative and competency summaries for clinical coaching

nAct: Automates smart service recovery with automated response recommendations

NRC Health also acquired Nobl, a company that works to make rounding for healthcare organizations more efficient.

NRC Health also partnered with Medallia, a software development company, to leverage its technology to identify shortcomings and benchmarks in consumer experience, the release said.

"The use of this technology offers insights that allow health systems to illuminate and improve what matters most to patients, employees, and the communities they serve, while delivering unparalleled value to our customers," Vinitha Ramnathan, chief product officer at NRC Health, said in the release.