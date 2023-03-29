Minnesota health system expands hospital-at-home to more than 5,000 patients after launching company

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has greatly expanded remote patient monitoring since launching hospital-at-home company Inbound Health in October.

The health system has treated more than 5,000 patients with 350-plus diagnoses using biometric monitoring, virtual visits with hospitalists and geriatricians, digital surveillance, and in-home nurses and therapy.

Inbound Health says it has lowered the cost of care by 30 to 40 percent on a risk-adjusted basis, with similar or improved outcomes, and outperformed brick-and-mortar post-acute facilities in preventing hospital readmissions.

"We are very proud of the fact that our partnership with Allina Health has delivered safe and high-quality care at a lower total cost," said Inbound Health CEO Dave Kerwar, the former chief product officer and head of consumer digital innovations at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, in a March 28 news release. "We are particularly proud of the fact that alongside Allina Health, we are increasing not just the volume of patients served but also the variety of disease states and referral settings."

The Allina spinoff said it is in talks with other potential health system partners and is investing $10 million over the next year into its proprietary analytics platform. It has signed episodic-based contracts with commercial and Medicare Advantage payers in Minnesota, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.