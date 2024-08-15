Microsoft, health systems partner to streamline nursing workflow

Microsoft is partnering with health systems across the U.S. to develop an AI tool to streamline nursing documentation.

These health systems, according to an Aug. 15 news release, include Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, Jacksonville-based Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Denver-based Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Louis-based Mercy, Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, New York City-based NYU Langone Health, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, and Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

According to the tech giant, several of these organizations are already testing a preview version of this tool. Additionally, Microsoft said it is continuing to refine the system before its full release.