Methodist Hospitals inks deal with Infor for cloud capabilities

Methodist Hospitals has selected Infor as its preferred cloud provider.

The health system, which has two acute care facilities in Gary and Merrillville, Ind., will create a clinically connected healthcare platform in Infor's cloud, according to an Oct. 19 press release.

The connected platform will help Methodist Hospitals automate business processes such as supply chain, human resources and financial functions in a standardized way across the system.

"Infor's proven cloud-based model will be able to provide us with the tools we need to glean more analytics from our data, simplify future upgrades, and keep us current with modern technology needs across multiple departments," said Matthew Doyle, CEO of Methodist Hospitals.