MemorialCare using patient engagement tech to help pediatric cardiology patients

Health Catalyst, a healthcare data analytics company, is partnering with MemorialCare Miller Children and Women's Hospital Long Beach (Calif.), a health system across Orange and Los Angeles counties, to offer new technology for pediatric cardiology patients.

Health Catalyst's Twistle technology will allow MemorialCare clinicians to monitor pediatric cardiology patients remotely and communicate with them, according to a July 21 Health Catalyst press release.

"This will allow us to remotely monitor our most complex and high-risk patients following discharge from the hospital and provide an easy way for families to communicate with their providers with any questions or concerns," said Saar Danon, MD, medical director of pediatric cardiology and congenital cardiac catheterization at the MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Children's Heart Institute.