Mass General Brigham awards $1M to biotech innovations

Boston-based Mass General Brigham awarded $1 million to 10 biotech innovations.
Ten biotech advancements from Mass General Brigham have been awarded Innovation Discovery Grants. The grants will go toward ongoing development and future commercialization of the innovations, according to a May 3 press release.
Here are the 10 biotech innovations receiving the grant:
- A convection enhanced delivery system: The proposed system aims to address shortcomings in convection enhanced delivery by replacing large delivery tubes with multiple precision micro-cannulas.
- FastLine: A device that places a central line with one hand using ergonomic movements to enable real-time troubleshooting. This allows clinicians to eliminate poorly controlled movements.
- KRAS degraders in cancer: A proposed research program that will use a positive-selection screening platform as a tool to identify protein degraders of Kirsten Rat Sarcoma virus as potential therapeutic agents.
- Tumor immunogenicity in glioblastoma multiforme: A program that has created a new therapeutic that can cross the blood-brain barrier, induce tumor immunogenicity in models of glioblastoma multiforme and other solid cancers. The program aims to change traditional therapy treatment for glioblastoma multiforme.
- MRNA methyltransferase inhibitor: A study that will develop an IND-enabled compound that will target mRNA methyltransferase and validate their effectiveness in cancer therapy.
- Auditory mirror therapy for tinnitus: A technology that provides neuromodulatory therapy for tinnitus treatment. The therapy will be emitted through a wearable pair of headphones.
- Middle-ear pathologies: A project that aims to automate diagnoses of middle-ear pathologies using machine learning to infer details about the middle-ear status from clinical data.
- Small-molecule MMP inhibitors for allergic inflammation: A project aiming to develop small-molecule inhibitors of a specific protein-degrading enzyme as topical therapeutics for atopic dermatitis, asthma and other allergic inflammatory diseases.
- Neutralizing Antibody: A technology that aims to increase the response rate of ovarian cancer to immune checkpoint therapies.
- Circulating microparticle proteins: A blood test that can assess a woman's risk of placenta accreta spectrum, a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication, using circulating microparticle proteins.