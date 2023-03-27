Maryland health system integrates MyChart with Apple Health

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth has merged its Epic MyChart patient portal with the Apple Health app.

The health system says the combination will allow patients to have all their health data in one place, at no extra charge: their medical records, lab results and appointments along with their sleep, nutrition and physical activity tracking.

"It is important for patients who use multiple systems for care to have a unified, single-source view of their health," said Mark Weisman, MD, the health system's vice president of IT and chief information and medical informatics officer, in a March 23 news release. "We know that patients who are more engaged in their healthcare actually do better in life."

When TidalHealth started its digital transformation years ago, it identified the integration of MyChart and Apple Health as one way to be a "flexible and reachable health system," Dr. Weisman said.